Attacks on doctors, nurses: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls for introspection

Abusive behaviour against doctors and nurses won't be tolerated at any cost, and authorities would ensure strict punishment against those people indulging in such practice, Delhi Chief Minister said on Thursday, as he issued a stern warning to the general public. "Doctors and nurses are facing a double-whammy. They are at the frontlines, putting their lives at stake, in treating coronavirus patients. And when they return home, they have to face the wrath of suspecting neighbours," Kejriwal said.

"What has happened to us? Instead of thanking them, we are treating them as outcastes," said Kejriwal, as he made an impassioned appeal to the public to look within themselves before raising a finger at healthcare workers.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that he held a meeting with Delhi Police officials earlier in the day and called upon them to ensure strict action against two people who had allegedly attacked two doctors, while they were returning from duty.

Kejriwal also reiterated his Wednesday's appeal as he called upon the residents of the national capital to put on masks before venturing out of their homes. "In the initial stages of the outbreak, it was being said that wearing a mask is not necessary for all people. Now, experts across the globe have reached a consensus that masks can reduce the spread of infection," he said.

