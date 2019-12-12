Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL 'Atmospheric Water Generator' kiosk installed at SCR station

Claimed to be the first such initiative on Indian Railways, the South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday said it has installed an 'Atmospheric Water Generator' kiosk at the Secunderabad Railway Station here. In this system, instead of taking source water for filtration and consumption, the water is directly harvested from the air through a series of steps, the SCR said.

This kiosk is installed as part of Green Initiatives and Water Conservation measures being adopted by South Central Railway, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said in a release here, adding plans are on to install similar kiosks in other railway stations also.

The water produced under this system fulfils the norms of World Health Organisation and also Indian standards for consumption and is also approved by the Ministry of Jal Shakti as a safe and healthy drinking water, he said.

The kiosk installed at Secunderabad station produces around 1,000 litres per day. It is proposed to charge Rs 8 per litre along with bottle and Rs 5 per litre if passengers bring their own container, according to the release.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya lauded officers and staff of the zone for taking the initiative in setting up the kiosk.

