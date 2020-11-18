Atal Tunnel closed for tourists following heavy snowfall

Image Source : FILE FILE

Atal Tunnel has been closed for tourists following heavy snowfall in the region. The Atal Tunnel is the world's longest on an altitude of 10,040 feet, which has become a tourist destination after being thrown open to the public by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 9.02-km underpass connects Lahaul of Lahaul-Spiti district and Manali of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.

The tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL).

The south portal of the tunnel has received about 10 inches of snowfall. Tourists have been permitted to go only till Solang Nala.

As and when the weather becomes conducive, the tourists will again be allowed to visit the Atal Tunnel.

Latest India News