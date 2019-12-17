At 12.2 degrees, Delhi records second lowest maximum temperature since 1992

Representational Image

Delhi shivered on Tuesday as the maximum temperature settled 10 notches below the season's average at 12.2 degrees Celsius-- the second lowest maximum temperature in 27 years, the Met office said. In 1997, the maximum temperature was recorded at 11.3 degrees Celsius.

According to officials, strong and cold northwesterly winds from Western Himalayan region along with a thick layer of low clouds is preventing sunlight from reaching the surface leading to a drop in the maximum temperatures.

The conditions are likely to persist on Wednesday, the Met office said.

Tuesday's minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The humidity levels oscillated between 97 and 83 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky with severe cold wave in the national capital on Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 14 and nine degrees Celsius.

Delhiites observed a cold day on Monday as the maximum temperature settled at 12.9 degree Celsius, 10 notches below the season's average while the minimum was recorded at 10.2 degrees Celsius, officials said.