Assembly Elections 2023: BJP finalises CM names for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, say sources

Assembly Elections 2023: After registering thumping victories in recently concluded three out of four Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. According to sources, the BJP high command has also finalised the names of the Chief Ministers of these three states. This decision was taken in a meeting on Sunday evening (December 3), they added. However, the BJP has not yet revealed these names.

It should be noted here that the BJP got a landslide victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The saffron party created history by winning 163 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 115 seats in Rajasthan and 54 seats in Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Congress had to face a crushing defeat in all three states.

Assembly Election 2023 Results

Who all are CM probabales?

In Madhya Pradesh, incumbent Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to retain his chair as he is one of the most prominent leaders in the state. Chouhan contested the Assembly election from Budhni contituency and defeated his rival and Congress leader Vikram Mastal Sharma by a margin of 10,4974 votes. Budhni Assembly constituency has been Chouhan's stronghold since 2006.

In Rajasthan, where BJP wrested power from Congress, senior BJP leader and Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath Yogi and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are front-runners, sources said. Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, former Chief Minister Raman Singh could be given the command once again, they added.

BJP's performance in Hindi heartland

It should be mentioned here that the BJP has had an excellent strike rate in the Hindi heartland states in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls under PM Modi's leadership and the dismal performance in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh leaves Congress without a powerful satrap to take on the BJP.

