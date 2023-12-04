Rajasthan Elections 2023: Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath Yogi rushes to Delhi amid CM's post talks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath Yogi

Rajasthan Elections 2023: After the spectacular victory of the Bhartiya Janata Party in the Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023, the speculations about the name of the next chief minister are rife. The party had contested the election under collective leadership without making anyone the face of the CM post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself asserted during the poll rallies that the 'lotus' is the face of the election. However, without any CM face, the BJP successfully wrested power from Congress in Rajasthan.

After the massive win, now many speculations are being made about who will be the next chief minister.

Meanwhile, the central leadership of BJP called the senior BJP leader and Alwar MP Mahant Balaknath Yogi to Delhi. Balaknath after arriving in Delhi, when he was asked about the CM post, the BJP leader said he is in politics for the service of the people.

Balaknath in CM post race

Mahant Balaknath is the eighth chief Mahant of the Nath sect and is also a Lok Sabha MP from Alwar seat of Rajasthan. BJP had given him a ticket from Tijara assembly seat, where he has registered a victory. He defeated Congress candidate Imran Khan by a margin of 6173 votes. Since the time of ticket distribution for the Rajasthan elections, Balaknath was one of the front runners for the top post in the state.

Balaknath is expected to meet the leaders of the BJP high command. It is also being speculated that Balaknath can be given a big responsibility in Rajasthan by the party.

BJP's spectacular victory in Rajasthan

Earlier, it was predicted that there would be a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress in Rajasthan but, when the results came, the saffron party took everyone by surprise and won a comfortable majority. The BJP won 115 seats, Congress 69 seats, Bharatiya Adivasi Party 3, BSP 2, RLD 1 and RLTP 1 seat in the elections. 8 independent candidates also won the assembly elections.