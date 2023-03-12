Assam Rifles recovers illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.05 crore from Mizoram village; 1 held

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam Rifles recover illegal foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.05 crore from Mizoram village

Illegal foreign-origin cigarettes: In a major crackdown, Assam Rifles recovered at least 70 boxes of illegal foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.05 crores in Tlangsam, Mizoram's Champhai district. According to reports, they also apprehended an individual related to the incident on March 10.

This comes days after Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recovered 103 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 57.68 lakhs in the general area Hmunhmeltha, Champhai.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department, Champhai based on specific information. According to reports, the seized consignment was handed over to the Customs department, Champhai for further legal proceedings.

Earlier in January this year, the Customs department and Assam Rifles had recovered foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.57 crore from Mizoram's Tlangsam village, an official statement said. The joint operations were carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the customs department Champhai based on specific information.

