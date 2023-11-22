Wednesday, November 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Assam: Grenade blast outside army camp in Tinsukia, police launch manhunt for miscreants

Assam: Grenade blast outside army camp in Tinsukia, police launch manhunt for miscreants

The local police said they have registered a case and launched a massive search operation to arrest the persons who tried to attack the army camp.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Tinsukia Updated on: November 22, 2023 23:39 IST
The police began a manhunt to nab the accused
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The police began a manhunt to nab the accused

Two motorcycle-borne persons tried to lob the grenade inside the camp in Tinsukia district of Assam but it fell outside and exploded, said the officials on Wednesday.

The explosion took place outside the gates of an army camp, they added.

According to officials, there was no report of any casualties at the moment.

The blast took place in front of the gates of an army camp at Dirak in the evening, a police officer said.

"As per our information, two motorcycle-borne persons tried to lob the grenade inside the camp but it fell outside and exploded," he added.

The local police initiated an inquiry into the matter and launched a manhunt to nab the culprits. 

From October 1, the application of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) was extended in four districts of Assam -- Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Uttarkashi: Rescue team enters collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel, ambulances wait outside

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News