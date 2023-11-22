Assam: Grenade blast outside army camp in Tinsukia, police launch manhunt for miscreants

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC The police began a manhunt to nab the accused

Two motorcycle-borne persons tried to lob the grenade inside the camp in Tinsukia district of Assam but it fell outside and exploded, said the officials on Wednesday.

The explosion took place outside the gates of an army camp, they added.

According to officials, there was no report of any casualties at the moment.

The blast took place in front of the gates of an army camp at Dirak in the evening, a police officer said.

"As per our information, two motorcycle-borne persons tried to lob the grenade inside the camp but it fell outside and exploded," he added.

The local police initiated an inquiry into the matter and launched a manhunt to nab the culprits.

From October 1, the application of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) was extended in four districts of Assam -- Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sivasagar and Charaideo.

(With PTI inputs)

