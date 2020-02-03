Video: Elephant chases Assam locals after forest officials rescue calf stuck in between boulders

Image Source : ANI Elephant stuck between boulders rescued in Assam's Morigaon

Forest officials in Assam rescued a baby elephant that was stuck in between boulders. The incident was reported from Morigaon district of the state. A video of the rescue was shared on social media. The video shows a baby elephant stuck between boulders, while locals and forest officials try to pull it using ropes.

Nearly 10 people could be seen pulling the ropes tied to the elephant while trying to rescue it. The panic-struck baby elephant was rescued after a while.

Video: Baby elephant stuck in between boulders in Assam

#WATCH Assam: Forest officials & locals rescued an elephant calf that was stuck between boulders in Morigaon. One person was injured after the mother of the calf reached & chased away the people present there. (Source - Forest Department) (02.02.20) pic.twitter.com/FDRH2WYWdM — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

Soon after the calf was rescued, the mother of the baby elephant was seen at the spot, who later chased away the locals and forest officials.

A crowd of people could be seen running in the video.

