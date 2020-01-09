Thursday, January 09, 2020
     
Video | Massive explosion after truck carrying LPG cylinders collides with bus in Surat

A loud explosion was caught on camera after a truck carrying LPG cylinders collided with a bus in Surat on Thursday. Both the vehicles erupted in flames soon after the collision. A video of the explosion shows huge fireballs escaping in the air after the explosion. 

New Delhi Published on: January 09, 2020 10:40 IST
Truck carrying LPG cylinders explodes in Surat
Image Source : ANI

Truck carrying LPG cylinders explodes in Surat

A series of massive explosions were heard in Gujarat's Surat after a mini truck laden with LPG cylinders exploded on the streets early on Thursday. The LPG tanker had collided with a bus after which fire broke out in both the vehicles. The bus was reportedly carrying school students, however, all students were rescued from the bus in time. There were no reports of any injuries or casualties in the incident. 

The accident was reported from Surat’s Olpad area. A video of the crash shows massive balls of fire escaping in the air as the tanker exploded after collision. The LPG tanker had reportedly overturned after the crash on the main road. 

Loud explosions were heard in the vicinity and officials from the fire department were immediately called upon. ​

