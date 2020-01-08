Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Horrific video shows Ukrainian plane emits fire, crashes with loud bang in Tehran

A video said to be that of the Ukranian plane that crashed near Tehran airport on Wednesday, has surfaced on social media. In the video, a plane flying over a busy street can be seen. Huge fireballs can be seen emitting from the flight. The alleged Ukranian Boeing 737 then comes down crashing on to the ground.

A loud bang of light can be seen in the video as the plane hits the ground.

The Ukranian Boeing 737 had took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport and was en route to Ukraine capital Kyiv. The plane reportedly suffered a technical glitch and crashed moments after taking off from the Tehran airport.

At least 170 people were there onboard the flight at the time of the crash.

Reports of any casualties were yet not available.

Rescue operations are underway.

