Air hostess suffers 7 leg fractures as plane hits massive hailstorm, climbs 500 feet

An air hostess suffered seven leg fractures as the plane she was deployed on hit a massive hailstorm, a media report stated on Tuesday. Sharing her excruciating experience, the air hostess explained how the plane climbed 500 feet to avoid the turbulence.

The incident happened when 27-year-old Eden Garrity was serving passengers with a catering trolley. Out of a sudden, the aircraft entered a mid-Atlantic hailstorm, causing it to violently climb up, the Mail Online reported.

Eden, who worked as a Thomas Cook air hostess between April 2017 and the company's collapse in September last, said she always dreamt of a career in the sky. She was injured on August 2 last year, shortly after leaving Cuba as she fell to the ground under the crushing force of the plane's sudden rise in altitude, she said.

She broke her fibula in five places, apart from tibia, ankle bone and fracture on her foot. She said: "We hit a massive hailstorm. The pilot said to me afterwards that it turned black all around him.

"It was by far the worst turbulence I have ever experienced as a crew member or a passenger."

She lay on the plane floor for an hour while seats were cleared. She was in agony during the remaining travel that lasted seven hours, before she was taken to the hospital.