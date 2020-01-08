Video | Multiple Iranian missiles hit Iraq airbase; locals scream, run for safety

Image Source : ANI Video shows missiles hitting Iraq airbases housing US troops

In a revenge for the killing of General Qasem Soleimani, Iran early Wednesday fired multiple missiles at Iraqi bases housing US troops. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) has claimed the attacks on Ayn al-Asad Air Base in western Iraq and the military base in the northern city of Erbil, in Iraqi Kurdistan, where American military personnel is currently deployed. Any reports of injuries or casualties in the missile attack were yet not available.

Confirming the attacks, the Pentagon has said US President Donald Trump is closely monitoring the situation. According to Iranian state TV, more than 35 rockets were launched only at the Ayn al-Asad.

Meanwhile, a video has emerged that shows a dozen ballistic missiles fired at two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil, in Iraq.

In the video shared on Twitter, a streak of light is seen coming down fast against the night sky. The light then hits the ground in a ball of fire. People in the vicinity are heard screaming and running for help as missiles fall near them.

