Iranian Revolutionary Guards tell US to recall its troops after hitting Iraqi bases

Iran Revolutionary Guard leader Major General Hossein Salami

Hours after Iran strike back at US for killing its top general by firing over a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops, Iranian Revolutionary Guards has asked US to 'recall troops' from the region, according to news agency AFP.

On Wednesday, Iran struck back at the United States for the killing of a top Iranian general, warning the United States and its allies in the region not to retaliate.

According to a statement by White House, President Donald Trump has been briefed about the attack on US facilities in Iraq and is closely monitoring the situation.

The strikes by Iran is a major escalation of tensions that have been rising steadily across the Mideast following months of threats and attacks after Trump's decision to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers. Iranian state TV said the attack was in revenge for the US killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, whose funeral procession Tuesday in his hometown of Kerman prompted angry calls to avenge his death.

More than 35 people were also killed in a stampede during Soleimani's funeral in Iran on Tuesday.

US officials confirmed both strikes, though Iran only initially acknowledged targeting one base. There was no immediate word on injuries.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack against the Ain al-Asad air-base in Iraq’s western Anbar province. The Guard issued the warning via a statement carried by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

“We are warning all American allies, who gave their bases to its terrorist army, that any territory that is the starting point of aggressive acts against Iran will be targeted,” The Guard said.

ALSO READ: Iran fires multiple missiles at Iraqi bases housing US forces