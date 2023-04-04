'I don't know English, Hindi well..': Assam's Himanta replies to trollers who call him 'copy-paste CM'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ROSHANKRRAII Assam CM Himanta while filling in details in a visitor's book

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday shut the mouth of the trollers who tried to mock his English language knowledge by sharing a video where he can be seen copying texts from a book while filling details in a visitor's book.

While sharing a video, Roshan Rai, whose Twitter handle identifies him as a cricketer, wrote, "Presenting the CM of Assam who can't even write a paragraph in a visitor's book without copying."

In a reply to the post, the Chief Minister acknowledged he went to an Assamese medium school and has little knowledge of English as well as Hindu languages. But, in a "humble way", Sarma said he was trying his best to gain proficiency in both languages.

"I went to an Assamese medium school and am trying my best to learn Hindi and English in my own humble way. I must admit that I do not know English and Hindi very well, and I have no hesitation in admitting it," he replied.

Notably, the CM has always been in the headlines for his vocal temperament. In the past few days, he has been 'exposing' Arvind Kejriwal's led education and job model in the national capital. He often calls his Delhi counterpart "the biggest liar" for allegedly publishing advertisements by exaggerating facts and figures. Recently, he slammed Kejriwal for allegedly providing wrong information about the jobs given under his tenure.

