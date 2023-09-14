'Will meet you in court': Himanta Biswa Sarma to Gaurav Gogoi amid war of words on X

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday engaged in a war of words on the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter.

The acrimonious conversation between the two Assam leaders started yesterday (September 13), when Gogogi alleged the CM used his influence to help his wife’s firm get Rs 10 crore as part of credit linked subsidy.

In his latest post on X, Sarma said he was agitated and now he would meet him (Gogoi) in the court.

"Yes, I am agitated. There have been numerous reasons for my anger against your family since 2010. I am confident that we will meet in court, and once again, I will be able to prove my point. I have successfully done so in 2016 and 2021, and I am determined to do it again, both in the People's Court and in a court of law," the CM wrote on X.

Gogoi, promptly replied him saying please do not get agitated I will send you the link of Opposition MLAs wanting your presence in the assembly.

"I will be happy if you go to court at least then all the documents will be made public..," he added.

In reply, Sarma asked him not to lecture him.

"Please do not lecture me on what to do. Whether I decide to go to the assembly or a court of law against you, I will make that decision myself," Sarma responed.

Willing to accept any punishment if there is evidence: Himanta



Sarma asserted he was willing to accept any punishment, including retirement from public life, if there is any evidence that his wife has received or claimed any amount from the government of India.

''I want to emphasise again that neither my wife, nor the company she is associated with, has received or claimed any amount from the government of India. If anyone can provide evidence, I am willing to accept any punishment including retirement from public life," the chief minister.

Gogoi also posted a reply by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, who had responded to a question in the Lok Sabha by Assam BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das on March 22, 2023.

''Is Hon’ble Chief Minister complaining to Union Minister Piyush Goyal? He is saying Goyal has only approved the grant to the wife of Sarma but has not released the funds. How many more BJP politicians have used the PMKSY scheme to enrich their families?'', Gogoi said.

(With PTI inputs)

