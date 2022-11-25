Assam border firing: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma meets NHRC officials, seeks stern action

Follow us on Image Source : CONRAD SANGMA (TWITTER) Assam border firing: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma meets NHRC officials, seeks action.

Assam Meghalaya border firing : A ministerial delegation led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today (November 25) met National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) officials and demanded stern action against the offenders who killed five civilians of Meghalaya and an Assam forest guard in West Jaintia Hills district on Tuesday (November 22).

The Chief Minister, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, gave a detailed account of the firing incident that claimed total six lives at Mukroh village to NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra and other members of the Commission.

"The firing incident was a clear violation of human rights by the Assam Police who killed 5 civilians from Meghalaya and an Assam Forest Guard. The central agency would inquire into the matter," Sangma said after meeting the NHRC.

The Chief Minister also stressed on the need for proper sensitisation of forces deputed in the sensitive border areas to prevent such incidents where precious lives are lost to reoccur in any part of the country.

The meeting was also attended by NHRC Member Rajiv Jain, Secretary General Devendra Kumar Singh, Secretary Cyril V.D. Diengdoh and senior officials of Meghalaya government.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has also taken suo-motu cognizance of the Mukroh village incident. The MHRC has directed the Meghalaya Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report into the incident within 15 days, an official statement said.

Responding to the Meghalaya government's demand, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (November 24) assured a ministerial delegation of the northeastern state headed by CM that CBI would probe the November 22 firing by the Assam Police.

Incidentally, the Assam government also requested the Centre for an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the incident and also constituted an Inquiry Commission headed by Justice Rumi Kumari Phukan (retd.) to inquire into the circumstances leading to the incident at Mukhrow village. The Meghalaya cabinet delegation is scheduled to meet with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma soon.

Tension has still been prevailing in the village in West Jaintia Hills district and different parts of the inter-state border, necessitating the deployment of additional security forces in the sensitive areas by both neighbouring states.

On November 22, Assam Police and forest guards intercepted a truck carrying timber at Mukroh village and after that, a large number of people from the village reached the spot and surrounded the police and forest guards leading to the firing.

(With agencies inputs)

