Asia's biggest air show Aero India 2023 to be held in Bengaluru from Feb 13, here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Bengaluru has successfully hosted 13 versions of the famous aerospace exhibition since 1996.

Aero India 2023 will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru from February 13–17. The biennial airshow would be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on the commencing date. Bengaluru has successfully hosted 13 versions of the famous aerospace exhibition since 1996. World leaders, significant aerospace investors, and think tanks from all around the world will be a part of the event.

In order to get entry into the show, one should have invitation tickets, badges, tickets, or QR codes provided by the organisers. The information regarding the event is online at http://www.aeroindia.gov.in. The Bengaluru Traffic Police also issued a traffic advisory on Friday in the backdrop of the forthcoming ‘Air Show’ in the city.

Aero India 2023 is expected to have multiple fighter jets on display. The aircrafts in the defense sector which are expected to get the most attention are Dassault Rafale M, Lockheed Martin F-21, Sukhoi Su-57, LCA Tejas, and Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet.

Aero India 2023: Tickets

Three different types of tourist tickets are offered. General visitor tickets, Air display viewing area (ADVA) tickets, and business visitor tickets. A single day and single admission are permitted with the General and ADVA ticket. The Business ones, however, are acceptable for numerous entries on a single day.

For Exhibition and ADVA, general admission tickets cost Rs 2500 for Indian citizens and $50 for foreigners. The cost of the ticket for an ADVA guest is Rs. 1000 for Indian citizens and $50 for foreigners. The cost of the business visitor ticket is $150 for foreign nationals and Rs 5,000 for Indian citizens.

ALSO READ | Aero India Show: Non-veg food banned 10 km around venue in Bengaluru

Latest India News