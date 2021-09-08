Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Ashwini Vaishnaw honored with 'Distinguished Alumnus Awards 2021' by IIT Kanpur

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been conferred with the most prestigious award by IIT Kanpur - Distinguished Alumnus Awards 2021. The minister took to Twitter to thank IIT Kanpur for the honor.

"I am delighted to announce the names of the recipients of the Distinguished #Alumnus Awards (#DAA) 2021, the most prestigious award conferred by the Institute, to the #alumni who have achieved exceptional merit & excellence in their chosen field of endeavor..." IIT Kanpur Director Abhay Karandikar announced on Twitter.

"Honoured. Many thanks to @IITKanpur. IITs continue to shape and mould many generations of students," the minister wrote in his response.

Bureaucrat-entrepreneur-turned-politician Vaishnaw, 51, took charge as the country's new Railway Minister. Vaishnaw also holds two other important portfolios of Communications and Electronics and Information Technology.

Other awardees included Prof. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Prof. Abhay Lalit Deshpande, Rakesh Bhargava, Saurabh Chandra, Vartika Shukla, Dev Joneja, Vijay Vittal, Mukesh Bansal, Rahul Garg, and Hemant Kumar Jalan.

