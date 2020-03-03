Owaisi on Delhi riots: MPs can't be stopped from speaking

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Delhi riots, can't stop MPs from speaking

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday attacked the central government for opposing discussion on the Delhi riots in the Lok Sabha as it would disrupt peace and said that the parliamentarians cannot be prevented from speaking. The AIMIM chief's remarks came after he attended a meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Parliament earlier in the day.

The Speaker wanted to have a dialogue with the members of all the parties for the smooth functioning of the House as on the very first day of the second leg of the Budget session there were stormy scenes in both the Houses.

Owaisi in a series of tweets, said: "I just participated in an all-party meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker. Parliament had discussed Gujarat 2002 riots and a Parliamentary delegation was sent following riots. The government is now opposing a discussion in Lok Sabha about Delhi Carnage arguing that it'll disrupt peace."

"Let the debate happen in compliance with rules and procedure of the House and if someone violates them, it must be expunged from the record. But parliamentarians cannot be prevented from speaking at all. I volunteered to be part of any delegation that meets affected people," Owaisi added.

He also demanded that a Deputy Speaker for the Lok Sabha should be appointed at the earliest and said, "I also demanded that appointing a Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha cannot be delayed further as it burdens the office of the Speaker too much. The Deputy Speaker must be appointed at the earliest."

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for a few hours sometime after it met for the day on Tuesday after the opposition members created ruckus over the issue.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha was adjourned several times after the opposition members demanded debate over the Delhi violence last week in which at least 46 people have lost their lives and over 263 injured.

