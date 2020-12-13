Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says he will observe one-day fast tomorrow to show support for farmers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he would observe one-day fast tomorrow, in order to show his support for farmers protesting at Delhi border points over the new agri reforms. The AAP convener also urged his party workers and the public to join him and hold a day's fast.

"I appeal to AAP workers and supporters and the public to observe one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers. I will also fast tomorrow," Kejriwal said.

The chief minister also attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked if everyone supporting the farmers' agitation was anti-national. "Some central government ministers and BJP leaders are saying that farmers are anti-national. Many ex-servicemen, national and international players, singers, celebrities, doctors, traders are supporting the farmers. Want to ask BJP are all these people also anti-nationals," he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police stepped up vigil on the national capital's border with Haryana on Sunday as farmers plan to block the Jaipur National Highway-8, which passes through Gurgaon, as part of their protest against the Centre's new agri laws. The city police had on Saturday increased security arrangements by deploying additional personnel and placing more concrete barriers.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting for the last 17 days at the various other border points of the national capital, including Singhu and Tikri, against the laws. Farmers are demanding the Centre withdraw the legislations.

