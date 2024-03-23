'Arvind Kejriwal was arrested based on statement of just one person', alleges AAP minister Atishi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Atishi Singh.

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: While addressing a press conference in the national capital today (March 23), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Atishi Singh spoke on Delhi excise policy-related matters.

Talking to media on CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, Atishi said, "Arvind Kejriwal was arrested two days ago in the alleged liquor policy case. He was arrested based on the statement of just one person - Sarath Chandra Reddy, the head of the Aurobindo Pharma. He owns several other companies. Sarath Chandra Reddy was called for questioning on November 9, 2022. During the questioning, he said he never met Arvind Kejriwal and is not related with the AAP. However, he was arrested following this by the ED. After spending several months in jail, Sarath Chandra Reddy changed his statement, saying he has met Arvind Kejriwal. Following this, Sarath Chandra Reddy got bail."

Delhi Minister Atishi said, "In the so-called excise policy scam of Delhi, CBI and ED investigations have been going on for the past two years. In these two years, a question has come up again and again - Where is the money trail? Where did the money go? No proceeds of crime were recovered from any leader, minister or worker of AAP. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested in the same case two days back on the basis of the statement of just one person - Sharat Chandra Reddy. He is the owner of Aurobindo Pharma. He was summoned on 9th November 2022 for questioning. He clearly said that he never met or spoke with Arvind Kejriwal and has nothing to do with AAP. As soon as he said that, he was arrested the next day by the ED. After being in jail for several months, he changed his statement. He said that he met Arvind Kejriwal and spoke with him over the excise policy matter. He was granted bail as soon as he said that. But where is the money? Where is the money trail?"

A day after a Delhi court sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), senior AAP leader and minister Atishi said the ruling party in the national capital held an 'explosive' press conference on the money trail in the excise policy case.

Taking to her official X handle, Atishi posted, "Explosive PC at 10 am today on the money trail from the Delhi Excise Policy. Watch this space."

CM Kejriwal in ED custody

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday (March 22) sent CM Kejriwal to ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam for seven days i.e., till March 28.

A team from the Enforcement Directorate arrived at Kejriwal's residence on Thursday to interrogate him regarding the liquor policy case. During a search operation conducted at his residence, Kejriwal was arrested amidst dramatic circumstances, as the AAP convener failed to obtain interim protection from arrest in the liquor policy case from the Delhi High Court. The Enforcement Directorate took him to the agency's headquarters later.

AAP workers and leaders rallied behind Kejriwal following his arrest, while leaders of the I.N.D.I.A bloc also extended their support for the AAP leader. BJP leaders extended their support to the ED's actions against the Delhi Chief Minister, emphasising that "truth had to prevail."

The case pertains to alleged irregularities and money laundering in framing and implementing the Delhi excise policy case 2022, which was later scrapped.

"ED was asking for a 10-day remand. They said that to trace the money trail, a custodial investigation is necessary. Considering all aspects, the judge gave a 6-day custodial remand. He will be presented here again on 28 March. ED argued that the money used for the Goa elections was ill-gotten. They said they have statements of some witnesses which prove this fact." Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer Madan Lal told media.

