Arvind Kejriwal sent to 6-day Enforcement Directorate custody in Delhi liquor scam case

Arvind Kejriwal sent to ED remand: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night from his residence, has been sent to six-day Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody by the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi.

The probing agency had sought a 10-day custody of the Delhi Chief Minister as it accused him to be the 'kingpin' of the liquor policy.

ED's big charges against Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate has levelled serious charges against the Delhi CM saying he is 'key conspirator' in the liquor policy scam.

The probing agency further in its remand letter said that Kejriwal demanded several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the 'South group' for formulating and implementing Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from 'South group' for contesting the Punjab elections, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who appeared for ED informed court.

Strong buzz over Kejriwal's wife name for Delhi's next CM

As the Enforcement Directorate has got Kejriwal's custody till March 28, the question which arises here is - Whether he will remain Delhi Chief Minister or not. Amid this, there is a strong buzz over his wife Sunita's name for Delhi CM's post.

AAP minister Atishi on Delhi court's order on Kejriwal's remand

Soon after Delhi court sent Kejriwal to six-day ED custody, AAP Atishi in a presser said that they do not agree with the decision and alleged that the present government wants to win elections with the help of ED.

What Kejriwal's lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi told Delhi court?

Delhi Chief Minister's lawyer Abhishek Mani Singhvi while objecting to ED's action against Kejriwal in the court said that just because the law enforcement agency has the power to arrest doesn't mean it will exercise its power.

Singhvi further said that 80 per cent of the people interrogated in the case have not named Arvind Kejriwal.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi further said, "It is the first and only time that a sitting chief minister has been arrested... Four senior leaders of his part are arrested... This means before even the first vote is cast, the results are there... Democracy is the basic structure of the constitution... You are creating a non-level playing field. This is not a rhetorical statement."

"Money can't keep changing hands indefinitely and then you arrest me... in your grounds of arrest, there is no reason to arrest me... you have to show how I am involved...," Singhvi who represented Kejriwal told court.

