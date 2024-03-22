'PM Modi got three-time elected CM arrested out of arrogance of power,' says Kejriwal's wife

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with wife Sunita. Kejriwal has been arrested by ED in liquor policy scam.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita in her first reaction on husband's arrest on Friday slammed the Prime Minister saying Modiji got three-time elected CM arrested out of arrogance of power.

Taking to social media platform X, Sunita Kejriwal wrote, "PM Modi got three-time elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood by you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything that he is Janardan. Jai Hind."

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy case on Thursday evening, was produced in Rouse Avenue Court as he withdrew his plea filed before the Supreme Court.

Seeking 10 days custody, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who appeared for the ED with special counsel Zoheb Hossain, said that Kejriwal was non-cooperative in the investigation. "We want to gather information and interrogate him," he said.

He contended that the CM "is involved in the use of proceeds of crime", and had demanded kickbacks from the "South Group" in exchange for giving favours to them.

The South Group in question includes accused persons from whom, the ED claimed, that AAP leaders received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore, including Sarath Reddy, Raghav Magunta, and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. Last week, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha was allegedly held for being a part of this group.

"Proceeds of crime of about Rs 45 crore received from the South Group were used by Aam Aadmi Party in the Goa campaign in 2021-22," ASG Raju said, adding that proceeds of crime were not only the Rs 100 crore bribe but also the profits made by bribe payers.

"Aam Aadmi Party is a beneficiary but it doesn't exist individually. It is a company. Every person who is involved in the functioning of the company is responsible and shall be deemed to be guilty," he said.

Kejriwal was arrested after being questioned at his official residence for more than two hours in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam before he was taken to the probe agency's office on A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road at 11 p.m. on Thursday. The Chief Minister remained in the ED jail overnight before he was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday after a medical examination.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Vikram Chaudhary and Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Kejriwal, have moved an application for rejection of remand prayer.

Notably, Kejriwal was rushed out amid heavy security from the court after his BP took a low mid-hearing.

Talking to the media present in the court, Kejriwal said: "My life is dedicated to the nation if I stay outside the jail or inside it." It was his first statement after his ED arrest.

Moreover, a PIL has also been filed before the High Court seeking the removal of Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi.

