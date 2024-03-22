Arvind Kejriwal 'kingpin' of Delhi liquor policy, profits used for Punjab, Goa polls: 5 big charges by ED

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrested in Delhi liquor scam case.

Arvind Kejriwal Arrested: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested in the now-scrapped liquor policy scam case. Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, was arrested from his residence on Thursday night around 9:10 pm by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after almost two hours of questioning. The CM was produced in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, where the probing agency demanded a 10-day custody of the Kejriwal. Presenting its argument in the court, ED accused Kejriwal as the 'kingpin' of the Delhi liquor policy saying they have solid evidence in the case.

Enforcement Directorate said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was a "key conspirator" in the liquor scam case along with other ministers and AAP leaders, as it sought his 10-day custody from Rouse Avenue court. Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the 'South group' for formulating and implementing Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, probing agency told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue. Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from 'South group' for contesting the Punjab elections, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who appeared for ED informed court. Law officer said the money trail showed that Rs 45 crore "kickback" used in Goa elections came from four hawala routes. He said the statements of the accused and witnesses have been corroborated by Call Detail Records (CDR). The Law official further said that AAP is not an individual but a company, and every person responsible for the conduct of the company will be held responsible. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing Kejriwal.

The AAP chief was produced in Rouse Avenue court around 2 pm on Friday amid tight security on and around the court premises.

Earlier today, Kejriwal was produced in the trial court shortly after he withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal's counsel said he would contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then come back to the apex court with another petition.

ALSO READ | Video: Arvind Kejriwal's first reaction in court after arrest in Delhi liquor policy scam case