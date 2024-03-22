Friday, March 22, 2024
     
Arvind Kejriwal in jail: BJP's Smriti Irani hits back at AAP after ED gets Delhi CM's remand

AAP Minister Atishi held a press conference as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to six-day ED custody by Rouse Avenue court in Delhi, saying the BJP wants to win the election with the help of ED.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: March 22, 2024 21:03 IST
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday hit back at AAP after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) got the remand of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for 6 days.

Irani held a press conference moments after he Rouse Avenue court in Delhi sent Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night from his residence, to ED custody till 28 March.

Delhi Minister Atishi and Irani's press conference took place almost simultaneously moments after the court sent Kejriwal to ED remand. Bothe the leaders from rival parties - AA and BJP - traded charges over the development linked to the Delhi excise case.

 

 

