Army soldier killed in accident during armoured tank drill

Another soldier who was injured in the accident has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Jaisalmer Published on: November 20, 2019 20:03 IST
A soldier of the Indian Army was killed in an accident during a routine armoured tank exercise near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

The incident took place early on Wednesday morning at a place called Phalsund in between Jaisalmer and Barmer.

"The accident was caused during movement of a T-90 tank. It was a routine exercise that was being conducted by the Army," a senior Army official told IANS.

The Army has however not revealed the nature of the accident that led to the casualty.

 

