Army officer dies while saving dog's life in a fire incident in J&K's Gulmarg

Army officer died while trying to save his dog's life (Representational image)

In a bid to save his dog, an Army officer sacrificed his life in a fire incident in Gulmarg area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday.

The fire broke out in an officers' hut on Saturday night when Major Ankit Budhraja of Corps Signals, attached with SSTC Gulmarg, rescued his wife and one of his dogs. However, while rescuing another dog, the major received burn injuries up to 90 per cent and died on the spot, a police official said.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters with the assistance of local police.

The body of the Army officer has been shifted to sub-district hospital Tangmarg for further medico-legal formalities.

(With inputs from PTI)

