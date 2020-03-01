Image Source : FILE Mumbai: Railway cop dies saving man on Bandra tracks hours after becoming father

In a tragic incident, a Railway Protection Force or RPF constable, who saved the life of a man at Bandra Railway station, died on Saturday after being hit a speeding train. He became the father of his second child just two days before the incident.

Ranveer Gurjar was on patrol duty at 10:45 pm with constable Rahul Pawar, to check for fatka gangs along tracks. He spotted a fast-moving Virar-Churchgate local train was about to hit a man on the track when Ranvir rushed forward and pushed the man away from the track. But he didn't manage to escape and got hit by the train.

He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Hailing from Pathali village of Uttarakhand, Gurjar is survived by his wife, a three-year-old daughter, and a three-days old baby boy.

