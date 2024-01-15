Saluting the Sentinels: India celebrates its 76th Army Day | Here's everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The nation commemorates 76th Army Day today - January 15.

Army Day 2024: In the heart of January, the nation stands united, bowing its head in reverence and gratitude, as it commemorates 'Army Day' on the 15th. This annual observance serves as a poignant reminder of the valour and sacrifices etched into the very fabric of the nation by its unsung heroes -- the soldiers. From the snow-clad and wind-swept peaks of the Himalayas in the north to the scorching Thar desert in the west, from the humid jungles of the northeast to the coastal realms in the south, the Indian Army has unfalteringly safeguarded the nation's sovereignty. This day unfolds as a symphony of gratitude, paying homage to the brave hearts who have adorned themselves with glory in times of both war and peace.

The unforgiving terrain, marked by relentless challenges, has been the testing ground for the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army. Against the backdrop of omnipresent danger, relentless hardships, and unwavering privations, these sentinels have stood tall and firm. Stoic and resolute, their courage has weathered storms, and their spirit has withstood the test of time. In the face of adversity, the Indian Army remains an unwavering symbol of national pride, embodying the phrase, "kuchh baat hai ki hasti mitti nahi humari..." -- a testament to their unyielding courage and immeasurable sacrifice.

As the nation pays homage to these guardians of the motherland, let us know the history, significance and why it is celebrated on January 15.

ARMY DAY: HISTORY

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. It was on this date in 1949, the Indian Army got its first Army Chief General KM Cariappa. General (later Field Marshal) Cariappa was appointed as Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army on January 15, 1949. He was the first Indian to be appointed as Commander-in-Chief. He took over the reins of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. Cariappa remains one of only two Indian Army officers to hold the Five-star rank of Field Marshal; the other being Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Cariappa led Indian forces on the Western Front during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947.

ARMY DAY: SIGNIFICANCE

The significance of this day lies in its solemn tribute to the valiant soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in safeguarding the nation. Across several army command headquarters, this day is observed as a moment of reflection and remembrance, paying homage to the historic occasion when General Cariappa assumed the role of India's first Chief Commander post-Independence.

This day not only stands as a commemoration of our gallant soldiers but also symbolises the pivotal shift of power from British rule to an independent India. In essence, the annual celebration of the Army Day encapsulates a profound respect for the sacrifices made by our armed forces and underscores the transition from colonial rule to a sovereign India. It is a day to honour not just the valour of our soldiers but also the enduring spirit of a nation that stands tall and united in the face of challenges.

HERE ARE SOME TOP INDIAN ARMY QUOTES:

If death strikes before I prove my blood, I promise, I will kill death. – Captain Manoj Pandey (Param Vir Chakra)

Either I will come back after hoisting the Tricolor, or I will come back wrapped in it. But I’ll be back for sure. – Captain Vikram Batra (Param Vir Chakra)

Some goals are so worthy, it’s glorious even to fail. – Capt Manoj Kumar Pandey — PVC 1/11 Gorkha Rifles

We fight to win and win with a knockout because there are no runners-up in war. — General JJ Singh

Bravery is not the absence of fear, but the ability to overcome it. – General Pran Nath Thapar.

