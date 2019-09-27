Army Chief General Bipin Rawat takes over as Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat took over as the Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) on Friday. He received the baton from outgoing Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa.

Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has been at the forefront of all issues related to the three Services. The Air Chief Marshal was appointed as Chairman, COSC on May 31, 2019. Under his stewardship, the Services progressed jointmanship and integration on a number of fronts in synchronisation with the motto ‘Victory through Jointness'.

General Bipin Rawat has been a member of COSC since January 2017. He has had an illustrious military profile with vast operational and staff exposure during a career spanning 41 years. During his tenure in COSC, the Committee has deliberated on a number of diverse issues ranging from operations, training and administration, with an aim to enhance jointmanship and integration. General Bipin Rawat, with his foresight and professional acumen, has contributed immensely to the committee with his non-partisan views on critical issues.

As the next Chairman COSC, General Rawat is focused to operationalise the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), enhance Tri-Service integration, stimulate simultaneous growth of the Services, rapid operationalisation and synchronisation of modern war fighting capabilities to ensure that the Armed Forces are well aligned to the future.