Govt to take call, Army always ready: Bipin Rawat on retrieving PoK

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Army Chief General Bipin Rawat/PTI

Saying that the government will take call on issues like retrieving Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said Army is always ready.

The Army chief was asked to respond on statement of Union Minister Jitendra Singh who said Modi government's next agenda is to retreive Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and make it part of India.

"Govt takes action in such matters. Institutions of the country will work as per the orders of the govt. Army is always ready," Rawat said today.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jitendra Singh had said at an event: "Next agenda is retrieving Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and making it a part of India. It is not only my party's commitment but it was also part of a unanimously passed resolution of the Parliament in 1994. This was passed by the Congress-led government of Narsimha Rao."

