Apple's cable supplier Foxlink's halts production at Andhra manufacturing unit after massive fire | WATCH

A plant of Foxlink, cable supplier to global tech giant Apple, caught fire on Monday resulting halt of production. Nearly, 750 staff were working at the Foxlink's one of manufacturing facilities in Tirupati when the fire borke out and they managed to escape the fire. Subsequently, there was no loss of life in the incident.

Due to fibre, sheets and sponge stocked at the facility, the fire spread swiftly, engulfing the entire facility. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

At around 1:15 pm, a fire broke out at a Foxlink facility where cables are manufactured, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Renigunta, A Ramachandra. The timely arrival of fire brigades at the spot ensured that the fire remained confined to one shed and did not spread to the other two that house the dining area and kitchens, Ramachandra said.

"The largest shed among the three was charred, while the other two were safe. The largest shed is where all the production takes place," he said.

The company is yet to lodge an official complaint as it is still estimating the loss in coordination with the fire and electricity departments, he added.

Pictures of the manufacturing facility shared by police showed thick plumes of smoke billowing from the shed.

About Foxlink

Established in 1986, Foxlink designs, makes and sells cable assemblies, connectors, power management devices and battery packs to several global tech behemoths. It is headquartered in Taipei with over 15 design, manufacturing and sales sites across the world.

