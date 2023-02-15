Tourist police stations launched at 20 religious, travel destinations in Andhra Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TOURISM_AP Jagan launches tourist police stations in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched tourist police stations at 20 important religious and tourist destinations in various districts of the state. An official release from the CM's office said virtually launching the police stations from the Camp Office here the CM said the security kiosks would function as additional police stations and attend to complaints from tourists. The tourist police stations would be run by specially trained police personnel and headed by a Sub Inspector or an ASI rank officer.

Linked to local police stations, each Tourist Police Station would have six police personnel, including women constables, it said. Interacting with the police officials virtually on the occasion, Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that the contact number of the police officers concerned be prominently displayed at all tourist police stations. He expressed hope that the enhanced tourism security would help boost tourist traffic in the state.

Several reforms were introduced in the police department after YSRC came to power and around 1.20 crore downloads of 'Disha App' indicated the extent of support being extended to womenfolk in the state by the police.

Home Minister Taneti Vanita, DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, Special Chief Secreatry (Tourism) Rajat Bhargava and senior police officials were present on the occasion.

Read More Travel News