Anti-conversion bill: Karnataka govt to promulgate ordinance to check forceful conversions

Anti-conversion law: Bill to be passed through ordinance route today at cabinet meet, confirms Karnataka CM

Anti-conversion law: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Cabinet is likely to approve the ordinance move for the anti-conversion bill in its Cabinet meeting today. The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly in December last year. It is pending passage in the Legislative Council, where the ruling BJP is one short of majority.

"We will bring an ordinance to pass the anti-conversion bill in the cabinet meeting today," CM Bommai told reporters.

Following the annoncement by the chief minister, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar slammed the ruling government and said that his party will oppose the bill. "I don't know why the Karnataka govt is in such a hurry (to pass the anti-conversion bill in its Cabinet meeting today through ordinance)... (they should) take an ordinance on some development agenda or giving employment to the youth," said Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar.

Key features of the new bill

The bill aims to prohibit religious conversion by way of marriage or inducements such as free marriage, employment among others. The bill provides for protection of right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. The bill also makes provisions for the accused to pay up to Rs five lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert, and with regards to cases of mass conversion there shall be a 3-10 year jail term and a fine of up to Rs one lakh. The bill states that any marriage which has happened for the sole purpose of unlawful conversion or vice-versa by the man of one religion with the woman of another, either by converting himself before or after marriage or by converting the woman before or after marriage, shall be declared as null and void by the family court. Wherever the family court is not established, the court having jurisdiction to try such case, on a petition presented by either party thereto against the other party of the marriage. The offense under this bill is non-bailable and cognizable.

