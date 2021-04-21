Oxygen tanker looted by Delhi govt: Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Image Source : PTI Forced to provide oxygen to Delhi, have ordered police protection for tankers: Anil Vij

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the state authorities are being forced to supply oxygen to Delhi. The minister's statement comes in the wake of a serious oxygen crisis in the national capital due to a steep rise in COVID-19 cases. "We are being forced to give our oxygen to Delhi. First, we'll complete our needs, then give to others," said Anil Vij today.

"Yesterday, one of our O2 tankers was looted by Delhi Govt that was going to Faridabad. From now, I've ordered police protection for all tankers," the Haryana health minister further said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday urged the Centre "with folded hands" to provide medical oxygen to Delhi and his deputy Manish Sisodia had said there will be chaos in the city if the stocks are not replenished by Wednesday morning. ICU beds in Delhi hospitals were also filling up fast amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Wednesday arranged 11 oxygen cylinders for a private hospital in the city's Janakpuri area where 32 COVID-19 patients are admitted. A senior police officer said a distress call was received from Amarleela Hospital around 9 am saying oxygen stock at the facility was nearly exhausted.

The hospital said it has 32 coronavirus patients, the police said.

Several major government and private hospitals in Delhi also received a fresh stock of medical oxygen in the early hours of Wednesday, averting a crisis just in time.

What Anil Vij said about COVID-19 situation in Haryana

Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today also said the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals of 500 beds each in Panipat and Hisar. The Army's Western Command has been asked to provide doctors and other medical staff for the facilities, he said.

"DRDO will set up two Dedicated Covid Hospitals in Haryana of 500 beds each at Panipat and Hissar," Vij tweeted.

"Work to start (on setting up of these hospitals) immediately," he added.

Haryana has registered a sharp increase in coronavirus cases in the last three weeks. On April 20, the state recorded 7,811 new cases of COVID-19, its biggest single-day spike so far, while 35 people succumbed to the viral disease on Tuesday.

The number of active cases in the state is currently over 50,000.

