Andhra train accident: Death count rises to 13, at least 12 trains cancelled and several diverted | DETAILS

Andhra Pradesh train accident: The death count has increased to 13 in the train accident in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening (October 29). Besides, as many as 50 others are injured after a collision between two trains caused the derailment of bogies in Vizianagaram district. According to an East Coast Railway official, rescue operations and track restoration work are still underway at the accident site.

12 trains cancelled, several diverted

Meanwhile, the ghastly accident also led to the cancellation of as many as 12 trains on Monday. According to the East Coast Railway official, 15 trains have also been diverted while seven others have been partially cancelled. " A total of 12 trains have been cancelled...15 trains diverted and there is partial cancellation of 7 trains. We have made bus arrangements for passengers so that they are not trapped in the area...We have partially recovered (the tracks)..." Biswajit Sahu, CPRO, East Coast Railway told news agency ANI.

Ex-gratia by Andhra CM

Expressing shock over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also instructed officials to pay an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh each to the injured from the state. As per an official release, he also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured from other states.

PM Modi takes stock of situation

Union Railway Ministry has also announced ex-gratia for the victims. "All injured shifted to hospitals. Ex-gratia compensation disbursement started -- Rs 10 Lakh in case of death, Rs 2 Lakh towards grievous and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation. "PM Modi spoke to Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section," PMO said in a post on X.

"Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon," the post added.

Rescue operations being monitored

Andhra Pradesh Minister Botcha Satyanarayana also reached the spot and is monitoring the rescue operations. In addition, senior officials of Vizianagaram district are also present at the spot. They said that the rescue work was being hampered due to darkness at night. Meanwhile, the East Coast Railway has also issued a helpline number. Officials said the local administration and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were informed, assistance has been sought and ambulances and accident relief trains have reached the spot.

About the accident

As per the information, at around 7 pm, the Palasa passenger train hit the Rayagada passenger train from behind at Kankatapalli, causing three coaches to derail. Train number 08532 (Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger) and 08504 (Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger special) were involved in the accident. Two coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train from the rear and the locomotive of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train got derailed, an official stated.

