9 killed after car-truck collision in Andhra Pradesh; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

At least nine people were killed following a collision between a lorry and a car in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. According to the details, the accident was reported from Anantapuram district in Budagavi village of the state. Commenting on the accident, Venkata Swamy, Sub Inspector of police, Uravakonda Police Station said the car was carrying a total of nine passengers including the driver.

"The victims were returning to Nimmagallu. The police have registered a case and further investigation is underway," said Venkata Swamy.

The police said the truck was travelling at a high speed when it lost control and rammed into the car coming from the opposite direction.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended condolences to the families of those killed in the road accident in Andhara Pradresh's Ananthapuram.

The prime minister also announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of deceased.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Ananthapuram district, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased: PM Modi," tweeted PMO India.

(With inputs from ANI)

