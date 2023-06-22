Andhra Pradesh: Bus catches fire, driver’s alertness saves 25 lives | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Andhra Pradesh: Major tragedy averted as bus driver’s quick response saves many lives | VIDEO

Andhra Pradesh: A major fire engulfed a private bus carrying 25 passengers at K Bitragunta village in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday morning. As per the officials, the bus was on its way from Hyderabad to Pondicherry on National Highway 16. It is being said that the bus caught fire due to a technical malfunction.

Major tragedy was averted

A major tragedy was averted as the driver of the bus immediately alerted the passengers, who made it out safely and escaped the incident. the fire department officials informed.

However, the luggage was burnt in the fire. As soon as the fire department was informed, the firefighters reached the scene and doused the fire.

(Further details are awaited)

30 people got injured as bus overturned in UP

At least 30 people got injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned in Etawah's Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Thursday morning. According to the police, the bus full of labourers was on its way from Shravasti to Gujarat. The accident took place near the milestone 113 kilometres on the Expressway under Police Station Chaubia area of Etawah district, police informed. All the injured people have been admitted to hospital.

According to the police, over two dozen labourers were injured in the road accident when the bus with 80 labourers overturned.

"The bus was going from Shravasti to Gujarat, in which 80 labourers were aboard. In these, 30 labourers were injured. They have been admitted to Saifai Medical College. No one is seriously hurt. The accident happened because the driver fell asleep," Circle Officer Saifai Nagendra Kumar Choubey informed.

