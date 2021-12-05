Follow us on Image Source : ANI Andhra Pradesh: Six people killed in road mishap in Chittoor, car catches fire due to oil leak

At least six people died in a fatal accident at Aitepalli in Chandragiri zone on the Puthalpattu-Naidupet road in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. The accident took place when the speeding car took a sudden turn and hit a divider. The car caught fire due to the oil leak

"A total of 8 people were travelling in the car while they were travelling from Chittoor district. The speeding car took a turn and hit a driver. Due to the oil leak, the car caught fire at Aitepalli in Chandragiri zone on the Puthalpattu-Naidupet road," Chandragiri Inspector, BV Srinivas, said.

"Five people were caught in the blaze and died on the spot. Three others were rushed to Rua Hospital in Tirupati with serious injuries. Another person died in the hospital," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

