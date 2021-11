Follow us on Image Source : PTI 4 killed, 8 injured in truck-car collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway

At least four people were killed in a collision between a van and a container truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in the Manor area of Palghar, Maharashtra on Sunday.

As many as eight others have also been injured in the accident. "Four people were killed and eight others injured in a collision between a van and a container truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Manor area of Palghar, Maharashtra today," Palghar Police informed.

(With ANI Inputs)

