Anand Mahindra's picture with 'real Iron Man' not the marvel character, see photo

Anand Mahindra's picture with 'real Iron Man' not the marvel character

Billionaire businessman, Anand Mahindra never fails in grabbing attention with each and every social media post. He makes sure that his followers never get bored with his posts. The chairman of Mahindra Group recently travelling to the Narmada in Gujarat and stopped at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya. He took a picture with the statue of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

While sharing the picture, the business tycoon captioned, "For my album of prized memories. At the feet of the real Iron Man—not the Marvel character!"

For my album of prized memories. At the feet of the real Iron Man—not the Marvel character! pic.twitter.com/HKdDvSRgS1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 28, 2020

In no time, his picture and the caption went viral and netizens started commenting on it. One of the Twitter user and Mahindra's follower suggested another caption, "A nation builder at the feet of real Iron Man".

Sir, you have contributed immensely to Indian economic growth, the caption should be "a nation builder at the feet of real Iron Man". — Samir Kumar (@kumarsamir) February 28, 2020

While another user wrote, "2 great men in one single frame" with a GIF.

Really...Big inspiration to millions of Indians... Love u sir.... — rajankur (@raj59530220) February 29, 2020

The two most biggest gem of India 🖤♥️ — Aman Singh (@AmanSin17255659) February 28, 2020

Two bold iron man at one point perspective really great to see sir — bharani sachin (@bharanid45) February 28, 2020

Gujarat's statue of unity was inaugurated in 2018 in the remembrance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is commonly known as Iron Man of India. One of the major tourist attractions, is also the world's tallest statue.

