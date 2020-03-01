Anand Mahindra's picture with 'real Iron Man' not the marvel character, see photo

Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
Billionaire businessman, Anand Mahindra never fails in grabbing attention with each and every social media post. He makes sure that his followers never get bored with his posts.

New Delhi Published on: March 01, 2020 11:31 IST
Billionaire businessman, Anand Mahindra never fails in grabbing attention with each and every social media post. He makes sure that his followers never get bored with his posts. The chairman of Mahindra Group recently travelling to the Narmada in Gujarat and stopped at the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya. He took a picture with the statue of Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. 

While sharing the picture, the business tycoon captioned, "For my album of prized memories. At the feet of the real Iron Man—not the Marvel character!"

In no time, his picture and the caption went viral and netizens started commenting on it. One of the Twitter user and Mahindra's follower suggested another caption, "A nation builder at the feet of real Iron Man".

While another user wrote, "2 great men in one single frame" with a GIF.

Gujarat's statue of unity was inaugurated in 2018 in the remembrance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who is commonly known as Iron Man of India. One of the major tourist attractions, is also the world's tallest statue. 

