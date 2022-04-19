Amravati violence: BJP leader arrested; schools, colleges shut

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Section 144 clamped in Maharashtra's Amravati after clash between two groups

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ajay Mathan was arrested on Monday from Pune in connection with Sunday's violence in the Amravati district. According to reports, Ajay had first raised a flag at the Dhula Gate leading to a skirmish. Police said that Ajay will be taken to Achalpur city in Amravati from Pune today.

Curfew was clamped in Achalpur after members of two communities pelted each other with stones over the removal of religious flags and police responded by firing tear gas shells.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Shashikant Satav, said that 24 persons from both the groups have been taken into custody after the incident which occurred around Sunday midnight and the situation is under control now.

The administration has also cancelled the exams of Classes 1 to 9 due to curfew. Also, schools and colleges have been shut down to restrict the movement of people.

Police said residents put up flags of various religions atop the Khidki Gate and the Dulha Gate at the main entrance of Achalpur, located 48 km away from Amravati district headquarters, every year during various festivals.

"On Sunday midnight, some anti-social elements removed flags of religion, leading to an altercation which escalated into stone-pelting. Police used tear gas shells to disperse the crowd," a police inspector said.

However, the timely intervention by SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and local police brought the situation under control.

