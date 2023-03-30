Amit Shah to visit Uttarakhand today to attend various events | CHECK DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah in Uttarakhand: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand today (March 30) to attend the first convocation ceremony of the Gurukul Kangri University. According to officials, he will also inaugurate the Patanjali University in Haridwar.

They further said that Shah will first attend the Gurukul Kangri University's convocation ceremony. He will then participate in a programme where he will announce the state's computerization of multipurpose cooperatives and open joint cooperative farming, Jan Suvidha Kendras, and Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

During his visit, the Union Home Minister will also participate in a function to inaugurate the Patanjali University at Patanjali Yogpeeth in the evening, the officials added.

Computerization of multipurpose cooperatives will help farmers

As per officials, the computerization of multipurpose cooperative societies in 670 justice panchayats across Uttarakhand has been successfully completed and the Home Minister will start these online during his visit to the state. With the launch of this scheme, the officials said, farmers across Uttarakhand will be able to get various facilities under one roof through committees.

Along with this, the establishment of Jan Suvidha Kendra and Jan Aushadhi Kendras in 95 Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (MPACS) of the state will also be inaugurated by the Union Minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

