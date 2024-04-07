Sunday, April 07, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Amit Shah slams Kharge on his 'Kashmir' remark, says 'it reflects Italian culture of Congress'

Amit Shah slams Kharge on his 'Kashmir' remark, says 'it reflects Italian culture of Congress'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while referring PM Modi's speech at Rajasthan rally in which he mentioned the abrogation of Article 370, mistakenly called 'Article 371' and said it was not the issue of Rajasthan but Jammu and Kashmir.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: April 07, 2024 7:55 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah
Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Shah slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on his 'Kashmir' statement, saying it is shameful to hear that the Congress party is asking, "Kashmir se kya waasta hai?" (What to do with Kashmir).

Shah on Saturday posted a note on X, "I would like to remind the Congress party that J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J&K have the right over the rest of India."

The Congress doesn’t know that many brave sons of Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives for peace and security in Kashmir, he said adding but it is not merely the fault of the Congress leaders and it is mostly the Italian culture of the Congress party that is to blame for not understanding the very idea of India. 

"Such statements hurt every patriotic citizen who cares for the unity and integrity of the nation. People will certainly answer Congress. And for the kind information of the Congress, it was not Article 371, but Article 370, that was abrogated by the Modi government. However, it is only expected of Congress to make such horrendous mistakes. Such blunders made by it have haunted our nation for decades now," he added.

Kharge 'inadvertently' exposed Modi-Shah game plan on Article 371: Congress

Mewanwhile, the Congress hit back at the BJP for its criticism over Kharge "mistakenly" referring to Article 371 while talking about the abrogation of Article 370, claiming the AICC chief had "inadvertently" exposed the 'Modi-Shah' game plan of wanting to make changes in Article 371.

Responding to the BJP's criticism, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Today by a slip of the tongue in his speech in Jaipur, @INCIndia President Mallikarjun Kharge ji mistakenly said that Modi claims credit for abolishing Article 371. Kharge ji clearly meant Article 370."

"Amit Shah immediately pounced on the Congress president. But the truth is that Modi does indeed want to change Article 371-A relating to Nagaland, Article 371-B relating to Assam, Article 371-C relating to Manipur, Article 371-F relating to Sikkim, Article 371-G relating to Mizoram, and Article 371-H relating to Arunachal Pradesh," he claimed.

"Incidentally, Kharge ji was the man singularly responsible for Article 371-J relating to the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region - which he got accomplished only after Dr. Manmohan Singh became PM," Ramesh said.

Amit Shah got all excited and agitated because Congress president Kharge "inadvertently" exposed the Modi-Shah gameplan on Article 371; now that they have gotten Article 370 out of the way, the Congress general secretary said.

(With agencies inputs)

Also read: Andhra Pradesh elections: Chandrababu Naidu explains why TDP joined hands with BJP, Janasena

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement