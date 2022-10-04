Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir visit LIVE: Home Minister offers prayer at Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra

Follow us on Image Source : ANI "In Jammu, representatives of the Dogra community met and thanked Modiji wholeheartedly for the decision," the home minister said in a tweet in Hindi

Amit Ashah In Jammu And Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a 3-day visit to Jammu And Kashmir, offered prayer at Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Jammu on Tuesday morning.



Several delegations, including representatives of the Dogra community, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday after he arrived here, officials said. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Jitendra Singh were also present during the meetings, the officials said.

A delegation of the Dogra community, led by the Jammu and Kashmir unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravinder Raina, and also comprising senior party leaders Ajat Shatru Singh, Devender Singh Rana and S S Slathia, among others, thanked the Centre for declaring a state holiday on the birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler of the region, Maharaja Hari Singh, on September 23.Yuva Rajput Sabha and Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha leaders were also part of the delegation, the officials said. Sharing the pictures of the meeting on his Twitter handle, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a state holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh to salute his contribution in making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India."In Jammu, representatives of the Dogra community met and thanked Modiji wholeheartedly for the decision," the home minister said in a tweet in Hindi. Ajat Shatru Singh, a former Jammu and Kashmir minister and the grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh, handed over a portrait of the last Dogra ruler to Shah.The officials said representatives of the Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities also met the home minister separately and discussed their issues with him. A Sikh delegation also called on Shah, the officials said.Meanwhile, the murder of Jammu and Kashmir DGP (Prisons Department) Hemant Kumar Lohia at his residence in Jammu, once again raised the question over law and order in the UT. The shocking killing, claimed by Pakistan-backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)'s affiliate People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), took place hours ago of Shah's visit to the district.

