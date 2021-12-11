Amit Shah lays foundation stone of Umiya Mata Temple in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah being garlanded at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Maa Umiya Temple, in Ahmedabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Umiya Mata Temple at Umiya Campus in Sola on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway, Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel was also present on the occasion.

Shah is on a one-day visit to Ahmedabad.

Later in the evening, the Union Minister will also inaugurate various developmental projects including the opening of a railway bridge.

Soon after the event, he is expected to return to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone for the temple on December 13, which will be the concluding day of the three-day ceremony.

(With ANI Inputs)

