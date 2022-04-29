Friday, April 29, 2022
     
  Delhi records 2nd hottest April in 72 years with average monthly maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius: IMD
Amid power crisis, govt cancels 657 trains to rush coal rakes | Details here

The cancellation of passenger trains will facilitate putting a total of 533 coal rakes on duty. 

Sri Lasya
New Delhi Published on: April 29, 2022 19:48 IST
Image Source : PTI

Factories are the worst hit as the industrial sector is the first port of call for regulating electricity supplies.

 

Coal crisis in India: The Central government on Friday announced that 657 passenger, mail and express trains to ensure priority routes for coal wagons and faster turnaround. 

The cancellation of passenger trains will facilitate putting a total of 533 coal rakes on duty. In a statement, the center said, " For the power sector, 427 rakes were loaded yesterday. 1.62 million tonnes have been loaded for the power sector."

India has been in midst of a power crisis this summer amid sweltering summer and acute coal shortages. Many areas in the country have witnessed blackouts and power cuts ranging from 2 hours to 8 hours.

Factories are the worst hit as the industrial sector is the first port of call for regulating electricity supplies.

Besides measures to increase coal supplies to power plants, the Union government has asked states to step up coal imports for the next three years to build up inventories.

