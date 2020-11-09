'Americans have rectified their mistake': Shiv Sena likens US elections scenario to Bihar

Image Source : PTI Shiv Sena likens US elections scenario to Bihar, says Americans have rectified their mistake.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's erstwhile ally Shiv Sena has on Monday drew an analogy between the US presidential elections scenario and the Bihar Assembly polls. The party in its mouthpiece, Saamana, said that it would be good "if India learns something from US President Donald Trump's defeat' in the just held elections".

The party said that Trump never deserved the position of head of the state.

"The American public rectified the mistake," it said. "He could not fulfil even a single promise. If we can learn anything from Trump's defeat, it would be good."

It said that Trump didn't give importance to the challenges the US citizens are facing. "The unemployment epidemic in America is more than that of Covid-19. However, Trump instead of finding a solution to problems kept giving importance to the mockery of absurdities, vagrants, and political chanting," the Sena said. The Marathi newspaper then noted that power has changed in America.

"The incumbency is at the bottom. In Bihar assembly elections, the NDA led by Nitish Kumar is clearly losing," the party said.

"There is no alternative in the country and the state except us -- people have to do the work of removing the leaders from this illusion," Shiv Sena said in a veiled jibe directed at the BJP.

The Uddhav Thackeray's party also chided the BJP and PM Narendra Modi for supporting Trump who condemned the achievement of Kamala Harris, the Vice President-elect of the United States.

"Kamala Harris of Indian origin has been elected to the post of the Vice President. Trump condemned her achievement, he didn't respect a woman and our Prime Minister Narendra Mod and the BJP were the people who supported such a person," it added.

Referring to the 'Namaste Trump' event, the party said, "It should not be forgotten how warmly Trump was welcomed in our country. It is not our culture to stand with the wrong man but it is still being done. Biden will become the head of the US."

Trump visited India in February this year. This was the first standalone visit to India by any US president. Trump arrived in Ahmedabad where he was received by PM Modi. An event 'Namaste Trump' was organised at the Motera stadium where the two leaders had together addressed a huge crowd.

"No matter how India organised 'Namaste Trump', the sensible people of America corrected their mistake by saying 'bye-bye' to Trump," it said. Similarly, the Sena said, PM Modi and Nitish Kumar couldn't stand in front of young Tejashwi Yadav in the Bihar elections.

Several exit polls on Saturday gave the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar an edge over the ruling NDA. They have predicted a clear majority for the grand alliance which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face while a dip in the seat tally of Nitish Kumar-led JD(U).

