Bihar Election 2020: Trump struggled, PM Modi saved India from severity of coronavirus, JP Nadda says

Image Source : PTI BJP president JP Nadda showered praise on PM Modi for handling the coronavirus crisis effectively.

Asserting that India has been able to handle the coronavirus pandemic comprehensively, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi succeeded in tackling the crisis much better than US President Donald Trump.

BIHAR ELECTION 2020: FULL COVERAGE

"The results of the US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly. But Modiji saved the country and its 130 crore population by taking timely decisions," Nadda said speaking at an election rally in Bihar.

#WATCH: Results of US elections are being declared and the allegation against Donald Trump is that he could not handle COVID-19 properly, but Modi ji saved the country with 130-crore population by taking timely decision: BJP President JP Nadda in Darbhanga#BiharElections pic.twitter.com/Rs67IHqHDL — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Campaigning for the third and last phase of Bihar Assembly election ended on Thursday (November 5) and the voting will be held on November 7.

Also Read: Tejashwi, Chirag launch two-pronged attack on Nitish Kumar over his 'last election' remark

India is the second worst-hit country behind the United States by the coronavirus pandemic. While India has reported over 83 lakh cases, over 94 lakh cases have been reported in the US so far.

Donald Trump is locked in an intense battle against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the race for the White House as counting of votes continues in the US. As per the latest report, Biden appears set for presidency inching closer to the magic-mark of 270. Trump has repeatedly alleged fraud in the voting and counting process.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage